Talks on second-gen COVID vaccine could fail, Valneva warns

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Current talks with potential partners on its COVID-19 jab could fail, French drugmaker Valneva warned on Monday, saying it would only produce a second-generation vaccine if it obtains the necessary funding.

"The company is in active discussions with a prospective partner for potentially funding the development of a second-generation COVID-19 vaccine. These ongoing discussions may continue for several months and may not lead to an agreement," the company said.

