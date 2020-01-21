Talks on digital tax with U.S. remain difficult - France's Le Maire

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday talks with the United States on the taxation of digital companies "remained difficult" despite a pledge from the two countries to avoid a trade war until at least the end of this year.
