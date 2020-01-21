US Markets

Talks on digital tax with U.S. remain difficult - France's Le Maire

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday talks with the United States on the taxation of digital companies "remained difficult" despite a pledge from the two countries to avoid a trade war until at least the end of this year.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular