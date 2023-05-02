News & Insights

World Markets

Talks on Black Sea grain export deal set for Wednesday - Ukrainian source

Credit: REUTERS/INQUAM PHOTOS

May 02, 2023 — 05:21 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

KYIV, May 2 (Reuters) - Talks on a U.N-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain are scheduled for Wednesday, with all sides in the negotiations involved, a senior Ukrainian source said on Tuesday.

"Talks are scheduled for tomorrow. All parties... hopefully there will be results," the source, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, allows grain trapped by Russia's invasion to be safely exported from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Russia has signalled it will not allow the deal agreed last July to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertiliser exports has not been met.

Andrey Ledenev, a minister-counsellor at the Russian Embassy in the United States, said in a post published on the embassy's Telegram messaging app that there had been in removing obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

Ledenev reiterated accusations that the deadlock is a result of the "sanction strategy" of the United States and its western allies against Moscow, which include restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance industries.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.