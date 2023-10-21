News & Insights

US Markets
NFLX

Talks between studios, striking U.S. actors to restart Tuesday

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

October 21, 2023 — 05:54 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Negotiations between media companies and the union representing striking U.S. actors will restart on Tuesday, the two sides said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Talks broke down last week as the sides clashed over streaming revenue and the use of artificial intelligence. The strike has disrupted film and television production, leaving thousands of crew members without work as well as the actors.

Members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors and other media professionals, have been on strike since July. The union is seeking a deal with the Alliance for Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of studios.

"SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will meet for bargaining on Tuesday, October 24th at SAG-AFTRA Plaza. Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance," said the joint statement. It gave no further details.

Hollywood's film and television writers ratified a new, three-year contract earlier this month, ending their 148-day work stoppage.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Alistair Bell)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX
DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.