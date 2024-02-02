News & Insights

World Markets

Talks between Covestro and ADNOC have stalled - Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

February 02, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

adds Covestro and ADNOC reactions in paragraph 4, background in paragraph 5

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Talks between Covestro 1COV.DE and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) regarding a takeover of the German plastics and chemicals maker have stalled, with both sides being far from a breakthrough, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Friday.

According to financial circles, the new purchase price of 60 euros per share offered by Adnoc in December 2023 has not yet had the desired effect, Handelsblatt said.

Shares in Covestro dropped 3.25% after the report to 46.20 euros at 13:35 GMT.

Covestro and ADNOC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In December, the German firm confirmed it was in "open-ended" talks with the suitor over a takeover approach, and one of its top shareholders urged to grant ADNOC due diligence needed for the deal.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini; editing by Matthias Williams)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.