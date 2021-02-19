Talks about Franco-German fighter jet still ongoing, Germany says

Companies
Negotiations about the next steps in the development of a Franco-German fighter jet are still going on, the German defence ministry said on Friday of Europe's biggest defence project.

A defence ministry spokesman was commenting on the latest round of talks between the defence ministers of both countries which took place on Thursday.

The German government still plans to send the budget proposal for the next tranche of project payments to parliament before general elections in September, the spokesman added.

Costing more than 100 billion euros ($120.4 billion), the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) brings together Germany, France and Spain at the core of a deepening European Union defence cooperation.

On Wednesday, talks between defence officials from France, Germany and Spain, as well as Dassault AVMD.PA, Airbus AIR.PA and Indra IDR.MC, failed to bring a breakthrough.

