TalkMed Group in Acquisition Talks, Cautions Shareholders

November 17, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

TalkMed Group Ltd. (SG:5G3) has released an update.

TalkMed Group Ltd. has announced ongoing discussions regarding a potential acquisition of a stake in the company, although it cautions that there is no guarantee of a transaction happening. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution with their shares during this period. The company promises to provide updates in compliance with disclosure obligations.

