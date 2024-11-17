TalkMed Group in Acquisition Talks, Cautions Shareholders

TalkMed Group Ltd. (SG:5G3) has released an update.
TalkMed Group Ltd. has announced ongoing discussions regarding a potential acquisition of a stake in the company, although it cautions that there is no guarantee of a transaction happening. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution with their shares during this period. The company promises to provide updates in compliance with disclosure obligations.
