$TALK stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TALK stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,319,199 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TALK:
$TALK Insider Trading Activity
$TALK insiders have traded $TALK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TALK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JON R COHEN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $214,500
- GIL MARGOLIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,890 shares for an estimated $63,827.
- JOHN CHARLES REILLY (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 3 purchases buying 9,070 shares for an estimated $25,995 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TALK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $TALK stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NVP ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 4,900,000 shares (-33.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,544,000
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 3,368,630 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,409,066
- SHANNON RIVER FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,226,598 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,260,090
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,535,547 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,491,000
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,121,293 shares (-84.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,430,510
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,707,446 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,371,061
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 1,288,277 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,980,775
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$TALK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TALK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TALK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TALK forecast page.
You can track data on $TALK on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.