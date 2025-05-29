$TALK stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TALK stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,319,199 of trading volume.

$TALK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TALK:

$TALK insiders have traded $TALK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TALK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON R COHEN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $214,500

GIL MARGOLIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,890 shares for an estimated $63,827 .

. JOHN CHARLES REILLY (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 3 purchases buying 9,070 shares for an estimated $25,995 and 0 sales.

$TALK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $TALK stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TALK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TALK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

