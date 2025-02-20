$TALK Earnings Results: $TALK Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TALK ($TALK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.01 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $48,720,000, missing estimates of $50,781,210 by $-2,061,210.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TALK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$TALK Insider Trading Activity

$TALK insiders have traded $TALK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TALK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GIL MARGOLIN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 134,654 shares for an estimated $416,942

IAN JIRO HARRIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 70,100 shares for an estimated $148,566 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TALK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $TALK stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.