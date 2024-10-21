Talisman Mining’s AGM to Address Key Resolutions

Talisman Mining Limited (AU:TLM) has released an update.

Talisman Mining Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors. Investors should note the proposed approval for issuing new equity securities up to 10% of the company’s capital, which could impact share value. Additionally, amendments to the Employee Securities Incentive Plan are on the agenda, signaling potential changes in employee compensation strategies.

