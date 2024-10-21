News & Insights

Stocks

Talisman Mining’s AGM to Address Key Resolutions

October 21, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Talisman Mining Limited (AU:TLM) has released an update.

Talisman Mining Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors. Investors should note the proposed approval for issuing new equity securities up to 10% of the company’s capital, which could impact share value. Additionally, amendments to the Employee Securities Incentive Plan are on the agenda, signaling potential changes in employee compensation strategies.

For further insights into AU:TLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.