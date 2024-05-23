Talisman Mining Confirms Extensive Mineralisation

Talisman Mining Limited (AU:TLM) has released an update.

Talisman Mining Limited has announced significant findings from their diamond drilling activities, revealing extensive lead, silver, and zinc mineralisation at the Rip n Tear Prospect of the Lachlan Project in NSW. The most notable results include a 156m intersection with high lead and silver grades, and the confirmed mineralised system now stretches over 2.6km with widths up to 200m. These results from the Rip n Tear Prospect, located near Condobolin, underscore the project’s potential as a large-scale base metal discovery.

For further insights into AU:TLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.