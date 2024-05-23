News & Insights

Stocks

Talisman Mining Confirms Extensive Mineralisation

May 23, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Talisman Mining Limited (AU:TLM) has released an update.

Talisman Mining Limited has announced significant findings from their diamond drilling activities, revealing extensive lead, silver, and zinc mineralisation at the Rip n Tear Prospect of the Lachlan Project in NSW. The most notable results include a 156m intersection with high lead and silver grades, and the confirmed mineralised system now stretches over 2.6km with widths up to 200m. These results from the Rip n Tear Prospect, located near Condobolin, underscore the project’s potential as a large-scale base metal discovery.

For further insights into AU:TLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.