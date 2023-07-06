News & Insights

Talisker Resources (TSE:TSK) Price Target Increased by 9.52% to 0.39

July 06, 2023 — 12:27 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Talisker Resources (TSE:TSK) has been revised to 0.39 / share. This is an increase of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 0.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.35 to a high of 0.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 311.55% from the latest reported closing price of 0.10 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:TSK / Talisker Resources Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 15,300K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 6,500K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

