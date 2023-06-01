Talisker Resources (TSE:TSK) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 0.36

The average one-year price target for Talisker Resources (TSE:TSK) has been revised to 0.36 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 0.31 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.30 to a high of 0.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 210.43% from the latest reported closing price of 0.12 / share.



FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 15,300K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 6,500K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

