Talis Biomedical (TLIS) Price Target Increased by 1400.00% to 5.36

The average one-year price target for Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) has been revised to 5.36 / share. This is an increase of 1,400.00% from the prior estimate of 0.36 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.30 to a high of 5.51 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.24% from the latest reported closing price of 7.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talis Biomedical. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLIS is 0.00%, a decrease of 20.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.45% to 11,894K shares. The put/call ratio of TLIS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,625K shares representing 425.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 2,236K shares representing 124.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 479K shares representing 26.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing a decrease of 142.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLIS by 56.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 274K shares representing 15.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 224K shares representing 12.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Talis Biomedical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Talis is dedicated to transforming diagnostic testing by developing and commercializing innovative products that are designed to enable accurate, low cost and rapid molecular testing for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, beginning with COVID-19. The company is developing Talis One, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

