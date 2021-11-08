Talis Biomedical Corp. Announces FDA Authorization Of Talis One COVID-19 Test System

(RTTNews) - Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) said the FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization for its Talis One COVID-19 Test System. It enables sample-to-answer molecular testing in less than 30 minutes. COVID-19 is the first infectious disease that the Talis One system is designed to detect.

Kim Popovits, interim CEO, said: "With the authorization of the Talis One COVID-19 Test System, we can now put testing in the hands of healthcare providers to help detect or rule out infection with confidence and prevent broader transmission while minimizing disruption to our daily lives."

Shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation were up 7% in pre-market trade on Monday.

