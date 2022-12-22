Taliban minister defends closing universities to women as global backlash grows

Protests take place after Taliban close universities to women

Female students did not meet Islamic dress code - minister

Decision condemned globally

Recasts, adds comments from higher education minister, letter instructing education institutes to close, Blinken remark

KABUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration said on Thursday it had closed universities to women partly due to female students not adhering to its interpretation of the Islamic dress code, in a decision that was condemned globally.

Female university students were turned away from campuses on Wednesday and the higher education ministry said their access would be suspended "until further notice". The move prompted strong condemnation from foreign governments and criticism from some Afghans, sparking protests in Afghan cities.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban are trying to sentence Afghanistan's women "to a dark future without opportunity" by banning them from attending universities.

Acting higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim, in his first comments on the matter, told Afghan state broadcaster RTA that several issues had prompted the decision, including female students not wearing appropriate Islamic attire and interaction between students of different genders taking place.

"They didn't observe Hijab (Islamic female dress code), they were coming with the clothes that mostly women wear to go to a wedding," he said.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, students and professors say university classes have been separated by gender and female students have adjusted their attire to meet instructions such as covering their face and wearing dark colours.

Dozens of women gathered outside Kabul University on Thursday to protest in the first major public demonstration in the capital since the decision.

The higher education minister said in his interview that the Taliban "asked the world not to interfere in our affairs."

Nadim said discussions over female education were ongoing.

The Taliban-led administration had already drawn criticism including from foreign governments for not opening girls' high schools at the start of the school year in March, making a U-turn on signals it would do.

Nadim said religious education remained open to female students.

In the capital, about 50 mainly female protestors assembled outside Kabul University while holding banners and chanted: "Education is our right, universities should be opened."

On Thursday, the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations said gender persecution may amount to a crime against humanity, in a statement condemning the Taliban's decision on universities.

Nadim said the Taliban-run administration respects women's rights in accordance with Islamic law.

The backlash towards restrictions on female education is complicating the Taliban-led administration's efforts to gain formal recognition and the lifting of sanctions that are hampering the economy, diplomats say.

(Reporting by Kabul Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Alistair Bell)

((charlotte.greenfield@thomsonreuters.com; +92 300 856 6702; Reuters Messaging: charlotte.greenfield.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.