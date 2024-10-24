News & Insights

Tali Digital’s 2024 AGM Goes Fully Virtual

October 24, 2024 — 08:50 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tali Digital (AU:TD1) has released an update.

Tali Digital Limited has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held online on November 27th, allowing shareholders to participate and vote virtually through the Automic platform. The company is encouraging shareholders to lodge their proxies in advance, although participation and voting on the day will still be available. This move highlights the company’s commitment to utilizing technology to engage with its investors effectively.

