Talgo shares fall after potential buyer says no decision made yet

February 12, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Talgo TLGO.MC shares fell after resuming trade on Monday morning after Hungarian potential bidder Ganz Mavag (Magyar Vagon) said on Friday there is no assurance it will eventually make an offer for the train maker.

The shares, which were suspended by the Spanish stock market regulator on Thursday, were down 5% at 4.54 euros at 0828 GMT after opening down 8%.

The website El Confidencial had reported that Magyar Vagon was planning to make an offer for Talgo at 5 euros per share.

On Friday evening, the Hungarian firm confirmed its interest though said it had not made a final decision yet.

