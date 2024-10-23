Talgo S.A. to Announce Q3 2024 Results

Talgo S.A. (ES:TLGO) has released an update.

Talgo S.A. is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 19, 2024, after the Madrid Stock Exchange closes. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how the company has performed over the first nine months of the year.

