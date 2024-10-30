News & Insights

Talga Group Secures Permit for Swedish Graphite Project

October 30, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Talga Group Ltd. (AU:TLG) has released an update.

Talga Group Ltd has successfully secured a critical environmental permit for its Nunasvaara South graphite mine in Sweden, marking a pivotal step for its Vittangi Anode Project. This development is crucial for advancing Europe’s energy transition and could lead to a final investment decision once customer agreements and financing are finalized. The project is expected to begin production within 18-24 months following this decision.

