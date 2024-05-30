Talga Group Plans Expansion for Swedish Graphite Project

Talga Group Ltd. (AU:TLG) has released an update.

Talga Group Ltd has announced the completion of a mining study for expanding its Vittangi Graphite Project in Sweden, with plans to increase its low-emission graphite anode production for lithium-ion batteries, in response to rising demand. The study details a more environmentally friendly underground mining method and outlines potential production increases up to 425,000 tonnes of anode precursor concentrate per annum. Talga is advancing towards completing a comprehensive Scoping Study by Q4 2024, which includes integrating graphite recycling technology and further community and environmental engagements.

