Talga Group Ltd Announces Upcoming Annual Meeting

Talga Group Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will review the company’s financial reports and vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and a potential future shareholder meeting. The meeting will offer an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic direction and financial performance.

