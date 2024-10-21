Talga Group Ltd. Announces New Securities Quotation

Talga Group Ltd. (AU:TLG) has released an update.

Talga Group Ltd. has announced the application for the quotation of 11,455 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move reflects the company’s strategic maneuvers in the financial market, likely stirring interest among investors looking at emerging opportunities in the materials sector.

