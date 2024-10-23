Talga Group Announces Digital-First Annual Meeting

Talga Group Ltd. (AU:TLG) has released an update.

Talga Group Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, in Perth, providing shareholders with electronic access to meeting materials. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or by proxy to ensure their participation. This development highlights the company’s commitment to leveraging digital tools for efficient shareholder engagement.

