Talga Group Advances Swedish Graphite Mine Project

December 05, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Talga Group Ltd. (AU:TLG) has released an update.

Talga Group Ltd has moved a step closer to advancing its Nunasvaara South graphite mine in Sweden, as it awaits the Swedish Government’s decision on an appeal against its exploitation concession. With key permits in place, Talga is focusing on securing customer agreements and project financing, bolstered by a recent €70 million grant. This development strengthens Talga’s position in the sustainable battery materials market, leveraging its innovative technology and Swedish graphite resources.

