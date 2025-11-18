Tales of Unexpected Losses: AXON, TREX, WRBY

In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Emily Flippen and Tim Beyers and contributor Jason Hall:

Talk about what Wall Street didn't like about reports from Axon , Trex , and Warby Parker .

, , and . Make a buy, sell, or hold call on each stock.

Play another game of Faker or Breaker.

To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. When you're ready to invest, check out this top 10 list of stocks to buy.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A full transcript is below.

Should you invest $1,000 in Axon Enterprise right now?

Before you buy stock in Axon Enterprise, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Axon Enterprise wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,832!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,021% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

This podcast was recorded on Nov.10, 2025.

Tim Beyers: We have Tales of Unexpected Losses from last week's earnings. You're listening to Motley Fool Money. Welcome Fools. I'm your host, Tim Beyers, and with me are longtime fools, Jason Hall and Emily Flippen, another podcast host. Friends, how are we today? Are you both fully caffeinated and enjoying the possibility of a reopening of the federal government?

Jason Hall: Enjoying is one way to put it, but we're not going to really talk about it here because it's still so early in the story. It's a thing that's going on.

Tim Beyers: It is a thing that is going on. We hope the market is up. There is hope. If you haven't followed it, there is hope for the ending of the government shutdown, lots of things that political pundits will tell you about. We're going to tell you about some stocks. Let's start with Axon Enterprise. Emily, we're looking at three earnings reports that surprised and disappointed. Axon was one of them. What we want to do is break down what the street didn't like, what we think, and whether we think now is the time to buy, sell or hold. Give me your take here, Emily. What did the street not like about the Axon report? What did you think of it?

Emily Flippen: Well, the most obvious thing is the return to operating losses for the first time in nearly four years. I actually think that's largely what led to this mentality of shoot first ask questions later, because the headline numbers came in. You can call it Wall Street, but I would also add algorithmic traders, all of these different pundits that are coming in and trying to evaluate this quarter, they see that operating loss and they see guidance that came in weaker than expected. It was, oh my gosh, the growth story for Axon is over. I don't know what to make of this. But the reality is a lot of this was expected. Some of the losses were driven by tariffs, which obviously weighed on margins, but in my opinion, this was actually a really strong quarter. I know that sounds contradictory or counterintuitive, but the reason they're driven to operating losses is because they're investing so heavily into their different segments that are growing exponentially. This was their I think seventh consecutive quarter of 30% plus revenue growth. Expenses have gone up, but they're investing in future growth, and that's what I love to see.

Tim Beyers: It's an interesting one. The thing that I thought was super interesting here, Emily, is the effective tax rate was, I don't think I've seen this before, 113.9% is what AlphaSense reported for us here. I guess the nice thing about that is this is a very profitable, very well scaled business that just keeps scaling. But we need to talk about another one that this is one of my favorite businesses, but the market decided that they were not so happy with Trex. What happened?

Jason Hall: I've followed Trex for about 15 years now. This is not the first time that we've seen this with Trex. Now, I'll say this, this is the first time we've seen the stock fall 75% from the previous high in the past 15 years. But going back since 2010, Tim, I've seen the stock fall 30%, 10 times and 40% or more, about half of those. This is a very seasonal cyclical business. The funny thing is, you just talked about with Axon, the numbers really weren't bad for the quarter. It's all about, what are you going to do for me? That's the story. We saw a pretty solid 20 plus percent revenue growth. Profit margin dollars were better. There were some positive things there. But when you start saying things like, you know what? Our customers, which are distributors, they're saying they're going to start pulling down. They're going to decline their inventory a little bit. By the way, our margins are actually going to start. Our gross margin percent was squeezed a little bit because of one of our fastest growing products, and that product is going to continue to probably grow faster than the rest of our business. That's going to hit our bottom line. Also, you know that big new factory that we're opening, well, because it's really not contributing revenue right now, but expenses related to that, they're going to hit us even more on the bottom line next year and in the anti-Steve Jobs one more thing. That one more thing is, by the way, we're maybe a little concerned that we've seen so much consolidation in our market and now some of our competitors are now part of really big companies with really deep pockets. We're going to spend a lot more money on sales and marketing next year, and that's going to hit our margin too. Everybody knows the housing market, the macro is bad, all of those things together. This is the cheapest that I've seen this stock since I've covered it on a price to sales basis. You got to go back to in the early 2000 to find a time on a price to earnings ratio basis, the stock was this cheap. Emily?

Emily Flippen: I have to say, as much as I like Trex and it's been an incredible rule breaker for so many years now, competition is stiff out there now. It used to be that Trex was the only composite on the market. If you weren't doing traditional wood, you would do Trex. But I can't help but think to myself, part of the lack of performance recently has to be because there's just so many alternatives. Bamboo is cheap, accessible, and way more prevalent today than it was a decade ago.

Tim Beyers: I think it's interesting. It's hard for me to know whether or not this is competitive issues, if it's channel issues, if it's macro issues. It feels like it could be any one of those three, Jason.

Jason Hall: Why not both? Can it be both?

Tim Beyers: I guess it could be both.

Jason Hall: I think it's all of these things. But I think what we often forget with a company like Trex, that it's a classic rule breaker that's no longer rule breaker, it's become the rule maker, is the thing that is probably its biggest competitive strength, is its cost advantages. If you look at its manufacturing, 95% of its inputs are waste products, waste plastic and waste wood. If you look at TimberTech, which is its largest direct competitor, as they move up the product into their nicer product, only about 65-70% are those waste products, which means there's feeding a lot of virgin resin and other products in there and it costs more. Cost advantages when you're a manufacturer in a cyclical industry, really matter. Those are things that those costs they can pass along while still getting better margins than the competitors. Sometimes I think we forget that.

Tim Beyers: That's a great point. Let's move on to Warby Parker, which was down significantly primarily for two reasons. First, and I think this is the one that really left me feeling pretty cold, they missed their own revenue guidance. Management had guided for larger than 15% revenue growth in Q3. They had to come out and say, well, we came in lower than planned and they forecast Q4 of only 11-12% of revenue growth for that quarter. That was apparently on macro weakness. They also saw average selling prices come under pressure as people went for the lower priced contacts, lower priced glasses. This, by the way, is also a company that has been under serious pressure due to the tariffs and tariffs particularly in its primary supply. Their primary supply chain is out of Vietnam and Vietnam has been absolutely crushed by tariffs. That has really hurt Warby Parker to a large degree. We really did see it in this quarter. Now having said that, this is still the brand leader. I have my Warby Parker glasses. I got them just about a year ago. I love them. I think they're great. I'm not the only one here. Average customers grew 9.3%. There are now 2.7 million. Again, the four wall EBITDA margins on a Warby Parker store are absolutely outrageous. They are over 30%, they are close to 35%. Even in this quarter where things didn't go quite right, overall adjusted EBITDA was up close to 50% to about 25.7 million. That is significant. This is still a highly efficient business even though the macro factors are really crushing it a bit. Both of you have much better vision than I do. I'm going to guess you do not have Warby Parker glasses.

Jason Hall: I know video imagery shows really well for podcast, but I'm holding up on the screen right now, two different pairs of glasses that I have to wear depending on the situation. I do not. The funny thing about it is Jeff Santoro, who's a close friend of mine, a colleague of ours, loves Warby Parker because he's used it because he has kids, teenage boys, one of whom needs glasses, and he knows the glasses are just something that's going to get lost.

Tim Beyers: Yes.

Jason Hall: That experience has been mind boggling good for his family and other people that I've talked to in the similar situation. I think there's a there there, but I think at the end of the day, the more they move into physical locations, the harder this business is going to get, because it's expensive, the cyclicality and the reality because this is the thing that this isn't traditional healthcare where it's fine through recessionary periods. People will wait another year to get glasses if the finances are tight. I do think those things are pressuring the business, but at the same time, I think because they are a bit of a low cost leader already, that's part of their business model, the near term headwind in the long run, could drive more people to Warby Parker, that when times are good, they're spending more money on the nicer stuff.

Tim Beyers: We'll see. I'm going to start us on our buy, sell, hold here because I just did Warby Parker. I'm a buy. I've been buying this stock for a while now. I would like to be buying more, even though I tend to agree, there are some short term pressures here, but I like this management team. I think they're heavily invested. I think they have a significant brand advantage. Even though stores are expensive, they have proven to be very good at capital allocation with those stores. I'm a buy here. Let's move on to Trex. Jason, buy, sell, or hold. Where are you?

Jason Hall: I'm absolutely a buy on Trex right now. I think it's so misunderstood and the opportunity is still incredible as we go through this big wealth transfer from boomers and their parents down to younger generations that are prioritizing things like outdoor living spaces, things that are easier to work on and think about the environmental impact. I think Trex is built. It's a block in tackling business at its core, that we always forget that. That's really what makes it so good. It's a better manufacturer than anybody else. I'm absolutely a buy on Trex right now.

Tim Beyers: Emily, Axon, buy, sell, or hold. What do you got?

Emily Flippen: Well, let's round it out. I'm also a buy on Axon. Similarly to Jason, I think this business can't be misunderstood, and it's easy to look at the pullback from earnings and say, it's falling. Of course, it's a buy. The reality is Axon is still very expensive. Let's be very clear about that. Even after the pullback in earnings, this is an expensive company. But I think that this is the tax that you pay when you own what is basically a quasi monopoly that has been growing at a breakneck speed for decades with no signs that that growth is expected to slow down. I think the runway here is just too long to ignore.

Tim Beyers: Fair enough. Up next, we've got another game of faker or breaker. You're listening Motley Fool Money.

Fools, it's another game of faker or breaker. As a reminder, this is the game where we ask our analysts here, we ask the panel whether or not these companies are either breakers that can deliver sustainable growth over really long periods of time, they have the attributes, the six traits of a rule breaker or most of them, or they are the kinds of companies that are showing incredible growth over a short period of time, but are destined to flame out because the traits just aren't there. We're going to go three of them, and we're going to go around the horn. I'm going to start us off on Archer Aviation, ticker ACHR. For those who do not know what this company is, it is eVTOL. This is an electric vertical take-off and landing. Think of really fancy but awesome looking helicopters that they call Midnight, but they're not quite helicopters, so planes, but they have a significant partnership with United Airlines. Faker or breaker? I think this one is a breaker in the making. Emily, what do you say? Faker or breaker?

Emily Flippen: Well, a partnership with United, oh my gosh, that has to make it a breaker.

Tim Beyers: Come on.

Emily Flippen: No, my least favorite airline out of all the airlines available. No, in my mind, this is a faker for now, and I don't want to downplay the technical milestones that they have achieved. There is certainly an opportunity here if you expand out far enough. But I think that their timeline for FAA certification in the next two years is hilariously too aggressive. I think the concept of scaling, is even challenging without regulatory hurdles. It's pre-revenue, highly CapEx intensive. It's basically just a science project. For me, right now, this is a faker.

Tim Beyers: Jason, what do you got?

Jason Hall: I don't think any of the companies in this space are going to prove to be rule breakers. I think there's no real differentiation. I think you have to go through too much regulatory hurdles to be successful. United, Emily, I'll say this, it's actually been the best run airline in the US for the past five years. It doesn't feel like it, but actually they've done a pretty good job. But I don't see that space at all as being one with any rule breakers coming out of it.

Tim Beyers: Let's move on to, probably my favorite name in this list, Hippo Holdings, ticker, HIPO. This is an insurtech company. This looks like mostly multi line casualty homeowners related insurance. Jason, what do you got for me here? Where are you at on insurtech and Hippo?

Jason Hall: I think there's a there there. This is a profitable company. I think that's an important thing to remember. A lot of times when you take a word and then you add tech to the end of it, that's a good way to put a marketing wrapper around a financial business that you just haven't figured out how to make profitable. This is a profitable business and they have some things that they are doing that are working. But honestly, I think it's probably going to be more of a traditional business than an actual rule breaker. I don't think they're going to change things in any fundamental way or disrupt markets.

Tim Beyers: Faker. Emily, I saw the head shake, I saw the frown. I'm guessing you think faker.

Emily Flippen: Actually, I take issue with Jason calling this company a profitable company. On a not adjusted basis, on a gap basis, yes, but that's just because they had a couple of non-cash benefits in the quarter. Now, they have produced operating income, to Jason's point, for the last two quarters, which is positive, but that's after so many quarters of operating losses here. In my opinion, regardless of how they're doing in terms of the operating income, the question is, what space are they operating in and can they be a break in insurtech? In my opinion, what defines whether or not somebody is going to be a breaker in something like insurtech is, can you save me money? I went and I was like, let me quote my home here with Hippo and just curious what they give back to me. Every single option more expensive than what I'm already paying. Until they're able to reduce my costs, it's a faker in my mind.

Tim Beyers: Fair enough.

Jason Hall: Let me say this just for clarification. I was looking at their combined ratio, which if I'm looking at a company that writes insurance, combined ratio is really important. They just got to 100%. It's like there's something working there.

Emily Flippen: An emphasis on just got though, after years of predicting.

Jason Hall: That's the key.

Emily Flippen: Yes. [laughs]

Tim Beyers: Fair enough. Last one, Champion Homes, ticker, SKY, S-K-Y. This is not quite tiny homes, but definitely manufactured homes. Think of mobile homes here. Emily, how bullish are you on tiny homes, manufactured homes? It's not a big part of the overall home market in the United States.

Emily Flippen: It's a single digit percentage right now, at least for Champion Homes, but I do think this could be a breaker in the making. They're a leader in manufactured and module homes. We've underbuilt housing in the United States for decades. Obviously, despite the fact that there's cyclicality here and the macro backdrop is so challenging, I still think that this is a type of opportunity that could be a leader in its space, and to me, that's indicative of a breaker.

Jason Hall: It's never going to be a rule breaker until the financing issue gets resolved. You can go and get a 30 year or a 15 year fixed rate mortgage on a regular house, but you cannot do that on mobile homes. Until manufactured housing gets allowed to be included in the same financing, then it's going to stay a tiny portion of the market. It's the math that doesn't work around paying for the property.

Tim Beyers: That's fair. That's a really interesting point. To round it up, our panel says, mostly faker, although I'm the outlier on Archer Aviation, ticker ACHR, faker on Hippo Holdings, HIPO, but some curiosity, some hope for Champion Homes, ticker SKY. Coming up next, we preview tomorrow's show with tomorrow's host, Emily Flippen. You're listening to Motley Fool Money.

Welcome back to Motley Fool Money. Emily, you've got tomorrow's show. Wow. How about that? Jason's back tomorrow. Also my Supernova Odyssey teammate Keith Speights on the show tomorrow. What have you got for us on tomorrow's show?

Emily Flippen: Thanks, Tim. Obviously, Jason and I are going to be back. We're going to be joined by Keith Speights. We're going to be discussing what I'm calling quantum, but in space. We're going to be looking at earnings from CoreWeave, while also looking at earnings from some of these space companies, including Rocket Lab and AST SpaceMobile. Should be a really interesting episode.

Tim Beyers: I don't think you can say it that way. If you're going to say it like that, it's like quantum in space. Well, stay tuned for tomorrow's show. As always, people on the program may have interest in the stocks they talk about. The Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against, so don't buy or sell stocks based solely on what you hear. All personal finance content follows Motley Fool editorial standards. It's not approved by advertisers. Advertisements are sponsored content provided for informational purposes only. See our full advertising disclosure. Please check our show notes. Thank you to my guests today, Jason Hall and Emily Flippen. Our engineer, was Dan Boyd, and our producer, Anand Chokkavelu. I'm your host Tim Beyers. See you again tomorrow Fools. Thank you for tuning in to Motley Fool Money. Fool on.

Emily Flippen, CFA has positions in Axon Enterprise. Jason Hall has positions in Trex and has the following options: short April 2026 $40 puts on Trex. Tim Beyers has positions in Rocket Companies and Warby Parker. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise, Rocket Companies, and Trex. The Motley Fool recommends Warby Parker. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.