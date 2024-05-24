News & Insights

Talent Property Schedules Meeting for Major Capital Reorganization

May 24, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Talent Property Group Limited (HK:0760) has released an update.

Talent Property Group Limited has announced a Special General Meeting to be held on June 17, 2024, where shareholders will vote on a significant capital reorganization. This reorganization includes a reduction of the company’s share capital, subdivision of unissued shares, cancellation of the share premium account, and a transfer of credits to the contributed surplus account. The adjustments are subject to regulatory approvals and listing committee permissions, and aim to restructure the company’s financial framework.

