Talent Property Group Shifts Hong Kong Share Registrar

Talent Property Group Limited has announced a change in their Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, effective November 22, 2024. Shareholders should direct their share transfer applications to Union Registrars Limited from this date onwards. This move signifies a notable operational change for investors keeping track of the company’s stock management.

