News & Insights

Stocks

Talent Infinity Pursues Acquisition in Sonora Gold Belt

November 15, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Talent Infinity Resource Developments, Inc. (TSE:TICO) has released an update.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. has signed a conditional Letter of Intent with Advantage Mining Group Ltd. to acquire gold-silver mineral claims in the resource-rich Sonora Gold Belt in Mexico. The claims cover over 1,100 hectares and are situated within a significant volcanic complex known for its precious metals. Both companies are set to proceed with a detailed Definitive Agreement to finalize the acquisition.

For further insights into TSE:TICO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.