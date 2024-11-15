Talent Infinity Pursues Acquisition in Sonora Gold Belt

Talent Infinity Resource Developments, Inc. (TSE:TICO) has released an update.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. has signed a conditional Letter of Intent with Advantage Mining Group Ltd. to acquire gold-silver mineral claims in the resource-rich Sonora Gold Belt in Mexico. The claims cover over 1,100 hectares and are situated within a significant volcanic complex known for its precious metals. Both companies are set to proceed with a detailed Definitive Agreement to finalize the acquisition.

