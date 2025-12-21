Talenom Oyj (HLSE:TNOM) Price Target Decreased by 10.53% to 3.47

The average one-year price target for Talenom Oyj (HLSE:TNOM) has been revised to 3,47 € / share. This is a decrease of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 3,88 € dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,43 € to a high of 3,57 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.02% from the latest reported closing price of 3,02 € / share.

Talenom Oyj Maintains 3.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.32%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talenom Oyj. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNOM is 0.01%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 234K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 75K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNOM by 20.23% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 38K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNOM by 21.63% over the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 28K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNOM by 24.03% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDWM - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund N holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 35.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNOM by 25.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.