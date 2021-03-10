US Markets
TLND

Talend to go private in $2.4 bln deal with Thoma Bravo

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Data solutions firm Talend will go private in a $2.4 billion all-cash deal with private equity firm Thoma Bravo, the companies said on Wednesday.

Adds details on the deal

March 10 (Reuters) - Data solutions firm Talend TLND.O will go private in a $2.4 billion all-cash deal with private equity firm Thoma Bravo, the companies said on Wednesday.

Shareholders of Talend, whose software helps businesses crunch large amounts of data, will receive $66 per ordinary share and ADS in cash.

The offer represents a premium of 28.7% to Talend's last closing price.

The company, headquartered in Redwood City, California, counts AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L, L'Oreal and Domino's Pizza DPZ.N among its customers.

Qatalyst Partners is serving as financial adviser to Talend.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Devika Syamnath)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TLND AZN DPZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters