March 10 (Reuters) - Data solutions firm Talend will go private in a $2.4 billion deal with private equity firm Thoma Bravo, the companies said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: TALEND M&A/THOMA BRAVO

