Talen Energy Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Talen Energy Corporation TLN is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $3.59 per share on revenues of $819.53 million.



The bottom-line projection indicates a 401.68% increase from the year-ago number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 30.13%.



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TLN Stock’s Earnings Surprise History

Talen Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 52.15%.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Talen Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TLN’s Earnings ESP: Talen Energy has an Earnings ESP of -1.53%.



Zacks Rank of TLN: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Some companies in the same sector which have the right combination of the two factors for an earnings beat this season are Calumet, Inc. CLMT, Western Midstream Partners WES and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR. CLMT, WES and NESR have an Earnings ESP of +169.57%, +0.33% and +7.80%, respectively. CLMT, WES and NESR currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped TLN Stock’s Q2 Earnings

Talen Energy has 1.9 gigawatts (GWs) of PPA with an AA-rated counterparty, which ensures stable performance throughout the year.



Talen Energy’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from ongoing execution of its Flywheel strategy. This move allows the company to lock in fresh demand from customers and add baseload generation assets in its existing fleets to meet the rising demand.



On June 15, 2026, Talen Energy announced that it had completed the acquisition of the Lawrenceburg Power Plant in Indiana and the Waterford Energy Center and Darby Generating Station in Ohio from Energy Capital Partners. These natural gas-fired power plants add approximately 2.6 GW of efficient baseload generation capacity to Talen Energy's portfolio, significantly expanding its footprint in the western PJM market — the largest wholesale electricity market in the United States.



Talen Energy’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the repurchase of outstanding shares. The company does not have any near-term debt maturity, which will allow it to focus on using the cash flow for expanding operations and benefit from the same.

TLN Stock’s Price Performance

TLN’s shares have gained 6.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Alternate Energy - Other industry’s rise of 1.5%.



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Talen Energy’s Shares Trading at a Discount

The company is currently valued at a discount compared with its industry on an Enterprise Value/ EBITDA TTM. Talen Energy is trading at 19.85X compared with its industry’s 21.21X.



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Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Calumet, Inc. (CLMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.