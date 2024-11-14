News & Insights

Talen Energy price target raised to $225 from $180 at Oppenheimer

November 14, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino raised the firm’s price target on Talen Energy (TLN) to $225 from $180 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Despite the negative Federal Energy Regulatory Commission interconnection service agreement decision, management remains optimistic on the Amazon Web Services data center deal, with a focus on commercial solutions, and AWS is also committed to its partnership with Talen, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites an updated sum-of-the-parts valuation and increased confidence in the AWS data center build-out for the target increase.

