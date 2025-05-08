TALEN ENERGY Earnings Results: $TLN Reports Quarterly Earnings

TALEN ENERGY ($TLN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, missing estimates of $1.21 by $0.39. The company also reported revenue of $390,000,000, missing estimates of $498,578,925 by $-108,578,925.

TALEN ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

TALEN ENERGY insiders have traded $TLN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP RUBRIC sold 4,893,507 shares for an estimated $999,999,899

ANTHONY R HORTON has made 3 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $190,587 and 0 sales.

TALEN ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TLN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Daiwa issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/14/2024

TALEN ENERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TLN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TLN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $212.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Daiwa set a target price of $200.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer set a target price of $225.0 on 11/14/2024

