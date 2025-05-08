TALEN ENERGY Earnings Results: $TLN Reports Quarterly Earnings

TALEN ENERGY ($TLN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, missing estimates of $1.21 by $0.39. The company also reported revenue of $390,000,000, missing estimates of $498,578,925 by $-108,578,925.
TALEN ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
TALEN ENERGY insiders have traded $TLN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP RUBRIC sold 4,893,507 shares for an estimated $999,999,899
- ANTHONY R HORTON has made 3 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $190,587 and 0 sales.
TALEN ENERGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TLN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
- Daiwa issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/14/2024
TALEN ENERGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TLN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TLN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $212.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Daiwa set a target price of $200.0 on 03/05/2025
- Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer set a target price of $225.0 on 11/14/2024
