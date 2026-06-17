Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $406.51. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Talen Energy announced that it has completed its acquisition of three natural gas power plants from Energy Capital Partners. The transaction expands Talen’s presence in the western PJM electricity market, and diversifies its power-generation portfolio. Management stated that the acquired assets are efficient baseload and peaking facilities that immediately strengthen the company's operating footprint.



The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to cash flow, with management estimating more than a 15% increase in free cash flow per share. The deal also diversifies earnings, strengthens long-term growth prospects, and supports management’s goal of generating more than $40 per share of annual free cash flow by 2028.

This power generation and infrastructure company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +374.8%. Revenues are expected to be $847.98 million, up 34.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Talen Energy Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TLN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Talen Energy Corporation is a member of the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, Expand Energy (EXE), finished the last trading session 0.5% higher at $88.36. EXE has returned -10.7% over the past month.

Expand Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3.4% over the past month to $1.17. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +6.4%. Expand Energy currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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