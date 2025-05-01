Talen Energy Corporation Secures FERC Approval to Extend Operations at Brandon Shores and H.A. Wagner Power Plants Until 2029

Talen Energy receives FERC approval to operate power plants in Maryland until 2029, ensuring grid reliability.

Quiver AI Summary

Talen Energy Corporation announced that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved an agreement allowing Talen to operate its Brandon Shores and H.A. Wagner power plants until May 31, 2029, despite their initial retirement dates set for May 31, 2025. This approval follows a reliability-must-run (RMR) agreement reached in January among Talen, PJM Interconnection, the Maryland Public Service Commission, local customers, and electric utilities. The agreement ensures that the plants will continue to provide essential power to maintain grid reliability in the Baltimore area until necessary transmission upgrades are completed. Talen's President and CEO, Mac McFarland, expressed appreciation for FERC's decision, emphasizing the agreement's role in providing reliable electricity and protecting consumer rates in Maryland. Talen Energy is a significant independent power producer with a diverse power infrastructure portfolio across the U.S.

Potential Positives

FERC's approval allows Talen to continue operating key power units at Brandon Shores and H.A. Wagner, ensuring grid reliability in the Baltimore area until 2029.

The "reliability-must-run" agreement enhances Talen's position in the energy market by maintaining essential infrastructure during critical transmission upgrades.

This agreement demonstrates Talen's commitment to supporting local electricity needs and protecting consumer rates, strengthening its reputation as a responsible energy provider.

With the continuance of operations, Talen can further leverage its existing infrastructure and capacity to meet growing energy demands, particularly from data centers emerging in the digital infrastructure sector.

Potential Negatives

Talen Energy's power plants are operating beyond their scheduled retirement dates, which may indicate reliance on aging infrastructure rather than investment in new technologies or renewable energy sources.

The approval of the "reliability-must-run" agreement suggests potential regulatory pressures and scrutiny regarding the company's operational decisions and compliance with modern energy standards.

The need for an RMR agreement implies that Talen may be facing challenges in grid reliability and infrastructure, which could impact its public perception and long-term sustainability in the energy market.

FAQ

What recent approval did Talen Energy receive from FERC?

Talen Energy's RMR agreement, allowing operation of power plants until May 31, 2029, was approved by FERC.

What is the purpose of the RMR agreement?

The RMR agreement ensures reliable electricity supply to Baltimore while transmission upgrades are completed.

How does Talen Energy support Maryland consumers?

Talen's RMR structure aims to provide reliable power while protecting Maryland consumer rates.

What is Talen Energy's electricity generation capacity?

Talen Energy operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure, including significant nuclear and fossil fuel resources.

Where is Talen Energy headquartered?

Talen Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas, focusing on powering the future through reliable energy solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TLN Insider Trading Activity

$TLN insiders have traded $TLN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP RUBRIC sold 4,893,507 shares for an estimated $999,999,899

ANTHONY R HORTON has made 3 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $190,587 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TLN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TLN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Daiwa issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/14/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TLN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TLN forecast page.

$TLN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TLN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TLN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $212.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Daiwa set a target price of $200.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer set a target price of $225.0 on 11/14/2024

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talen Energy Corporation (“Talen”) (



NASDAQ: TLN



) announced today that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (the “FERC”) has approved the terms under which Talen will operate units at its Brandon Shores and H.A. Wagner power plants until May 31, 2029, beyond their scheduled May 31, 2025 retirement dates.





Talen, PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. (“PJM”), and a broad coalition of the Maryland Public Service Commission, Maryland customers, and electric utilities reached agreement in January on the “reliability-must-run” or “RMR” agreement approved today by FERC. Under the RMR agreement, Brandon Shores Units 1 and 2 and H.A. Wagner Units 3 and 4 will remain in service and provide power necessary to maintain grid and transmission reliability in and around the City of Baltimore until transmission upgrades to provide reliable power to the area from other sources are complete.





“We appreciate FERC’s approval of this important agreement, which will help to ensure the reliable supply of electricity to the people of Baltimore and its surrounding area,” said Mac McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Talen. “Talen is pleased to help provide critical infrastructure with an RMR structure that simultaneously creates reliable electricity in Baltimore and protects Maryland consumer rates.”







About Talen







Talen Energy (



NASDAQ: TLN



) is a leading independent power producer and energy infrastructure company dedicated to powering the future. We own and operate approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States, including 2.2 gigawatts of nuclear power and a significant dispatchable fossil fleet. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana. Our team is committed to generating power safely and reliably, delivering the most value per megawatt produced. Talen is also powering the digital infrastructure revolution. We are well-positioned to capture this significant growth opportunity, as data centers serving artificial intelligence increasingly demand more reliable, clean power. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit



https://www.talenenergy.com/



.







Investor Relations:







Sergio Castro





Vice President & Treasurer







InvestorRelations@talenenergy.com









Media:







Taryne Williams





Director, Corporate Communications







Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, or incorporated by reference into this communication, are forward-looking statements. Throughout this communication, we have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negative thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions concerning, among other things capital expenditures, earnings, litigation, regulatory matters, hedging, liquidity and capital resources and accounting matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this communication. All of our forward-looking statements include assumptions underlying or relating to such statements that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, and are subject to numerous factors that present considerable risks and uncertainties.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.