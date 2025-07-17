Talen Energy Corporation to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Talen Energy Corporation will announce its Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by anearnings call

Quiver AI Summary

Talen Energy Corporation will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, before the market opens. President and CEO Mac McFarland, along with CFO Terry Nutt, will host anearnings callat 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results, which can be accessed via a registered webcast or by phone. Those unable to attend can find a digital replay on Talen's Investor Relations website for approximately one year. Talen, an independent power producer based in Houston, operates around 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the U.S., including nuclear and fossil fuel assets, and is focused on meeting the needs of the growing digital infrastructure sector. The company oversees the production and sale of electricity across U.S. wholesale markets.

Potential Positives

Talen Energy Corporation is scheduled to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to communicating with investors.

Theearnings callwill be hosted by the President and CEO, demonstrating leadership engagement with stakeholders.

Talen's operational capacity of approximately 10.7 gigawatts, including a significant nuclear power component, highlights its substantial role in the energy market.

The company positions itself to supply clean power to the growing artificial intelligence data center sector, which suggests potential for future growth and relevance in an evolving market.

Potential Negatives

The release contains a significant number of forward-looking statements, indicating that future performance is uncertain and carries inherent risks, which could concern investors.



There is no mention of specific financial metrics or improvements expected in the upcoming quarter, which may raise concerns about transparency and performance expectations.



The focus on the digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence data centers implies a pivot in strategy, which could create uncertainty regarding the company's core operations and market positioning.

FAQ

When will Talen Energy release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Talen Energy plans to release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, before market open.

Who will present theearnings callon August 7, 2025?

President and CEO Mac McFarland and CFO Terry Nutt will present theearnings call

How can I participate in the Talen Energyearnings call

You can participate by registering for the webcast or calling 1-646-968-2525 (NY) or 1-888-596-4144 (U.S. & Canada).

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a digital replay will be available for approximately one year on Talen's Investor Relations website.

What services does Talen Energy provide?

Talen Energy produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services in wholesale U.S. power markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TLN Insider Trading Activity

$TLN insiders have traded $TLN stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP RUBRIC has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 388,530 shares for an estimated $114,091,989 .

. ANTHONY R HORTON has made 3 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $190,587 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TLN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TLN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TLN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TLN forecast page.

$TLN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TLN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TLN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $282.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer set a target price of $315.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $366.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $314.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $265.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $243.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $282.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Ross Fowler from B of A Securities set a target price of $253.0 on 02/03/2025

Full Release



HOUSTON, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen") (



NASDAQ: TLN



) plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, before market open. President and Chief Executive Officer Mac McFarland and Chief Financial Officer Terry Nutt will discuss the financial and operating results during anearnings callat 8:00 a.m. EDT (7:00 a.m. CDT) on August 7, 2025.





To participate in the call, please register for the webcast via the page linked



here



. Participants can also join by phone by calling 1-646-968-2525 (New York) or 1-888-596-4144 (U.S. & Canada) prior to the start of the call to receive access. For those unable to participate in the live event, a digital replay will be archived for approximately one year and available on the Events page of Talen's Investor Relations website linked



here



.







About Talen







Talen Energy (



NASDAQ: TLN



) is a leading independent power producer and energy infrastructure company dedicated to powering the future. We own and operate approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States, including 2.2 gigawatts of nuclear power and a significant dispatchable fossil fleet. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana. Our team is committed to generating power safely and reliably, delivering the most value per megawatt produced. Talen is also powering the digital infrastructure revolution. We are well-positioned to serve this growing industry, as artificial intelligence data centers increasingly demand more reliable, clean power. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit



https://www.talenenergy.com/



.







Investor Relations:







Sergio Castro





Vice President & Treasurer







InvestorRelations@talenenergy.com









Media:







Taryne Williams





Director, Corporate Communications







Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, or incorporated by reference into this communication, are forward-looking statements. Throughout this communication, we have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negative thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions concerning, among other things, capital expenditures, earnings, litigation, regulatory matters, hedging, liquidity and capital resources and accounting matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this communication. All of our forward-looking statements include assumptions underlying or relating to such statements that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, and are subject to numerous factors that present considerable risks and uncertainties.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.