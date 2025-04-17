Talen Energy Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Earnings Call Date

Talen Energy Corporation will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, followed by anearnings call

Talen Energy Corporation announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, before the market opens. CEO Mac McFarland and CFO Terry Nutt will host anearnings callat 9:00 a.m. EDT that day to discuss the results. Interested participants can register for the webcast or phone call in advance, and a replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations website. Talen Energy, based in Houston, operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure, focusing on reliable electricity production for wholesale markets, and aims to capitalize on growth opportunities from the increasing energy demands of data centers supporting artificial intelligence.

Potential Positives

Talen Energy Corporation is set to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to regular financial reporting.

The upcomingearnings callwill be hosted by key executives, including the President and CEO, showcasing leadership engagement and communication with investors.

Talen's operations include a significant amount of nuclear power and a substantial fossil fleet, demonstrating their diverse energy generation portfolio.

The company is positioned to benefit from the growing demand for reliable and clean power, particularly in relation to the digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence sectors.

Potential Negatives

Future financial results could significantly differ from past performance, indicating potential instability.

Forward-looking statements carry substantial risks and uncertainties, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

The mention of potential litigation and regulatory matters raises concerns about legal challenges affecting the company's operations.

FAQ

When will Talen Energy release its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Talen Energy plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025.

Who will discuss Talen Energy's financial results during theearnings call

President Mac McFarland and CFO Terry Nutt will discuss the financial results during theearnings call

How can I listen to Talen Energy'searnings call

To listen to theearnings call please register in advance for the webcast via their website.

Where can I find Talen Energy'searnings callreplay?

The digital replay of theearnings callwill be available on Talen's Investor Relations website for one year.

What is Talen Energy's primary business focus?

Talen Energy is a leading independent power producer focusing on electricity generation, capacity, and ancillary services in the U.S.

HOUSTON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talen Energy Corporation (“Talen”) (



NASDAQ: TLN



) plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, before market open. President and Chief Executive Officer Mac McFarland and Chief Financial Officer Terry Nutt will discuss the financial and operating results during anearnings callat 9:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. CDT) on May 8, 2025.





To listen to theearnings call please register in advance for the webcast



here



. For participants joining the call via phone, please register



here



prior to the start time to receive dial-in information. For those unable to participate in the live event, a digital replay of theearnings callwill be archived for approximately one year and available on Talen's Investor Relations website at



https://ir.talenenergy.com/news-events/events



.







About Talen







Talen Energy (



NASDAQ: TLN



) is a leading independent power producer and energy infrastructure company dedicated to powering the future. We own and operate approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States, including 2.2 gigawatts of nuclear power and a significant dispatchable fossil fleet. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana. Our team is committed to generating power safely and reliably, delivering the most value per megawatt produced. Talen is also powering the digital infrastructure revolution. We are well-positioned to capture this significant growth opportunity, as data centers serving artificial intelligence increasingly demand more reliable, clean power. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit



https://www.talenenergy.com/



.







Investor Relations:







Sergio Castro





Vice President & Treasurer







InvestorRelations@talenenergy.com









Media:







Taryne Williams





Director, Corporate Communications







Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, or incorporated by reference into this communication, are forward-looking statements. Throughout this communication, we have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negative thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions concerning, among other things capital expenditures, earnings, litigation, regulatory matters, hedging, liquidity and capital resources and accounting matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this communication. All of our forward-looking statements include assumptions underlying or relating to such statements that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, and are subject to numerous factors that present considerable risks and uncertainties.



