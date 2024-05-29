News & Insights

Talen Energy Commences Tender Offer To Repurchase Common Stock - Quick Facts

May 29, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Talen Energy has commenced a modified Dutch auction tender offer to purchase for cash up to an aggregate purchase price of $600 million, and at the company's option, up to an additional $12 million of common stock, at a price per share not less than $116.00 and not greater than $122.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand.

The tender offer is part of the company's recently upsized $1 billion share repurchase program that was approved by its Board earlier in the month. The tender offer will expire on June 27, 2024.

