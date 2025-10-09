Talen Energy Announces Debt Offerings To Finance Power Plant Acquisitions

(RTTNews) - Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, plans to privately offer senior notes due 2034 and 2036.

The company intends to use the proceeds from these offerings, along with a $1.2 billion term loan B facility, to acquire the Freedom Energy Center, a 1,045 MW power plant in Pennsylvania, and the 1,836 MW Guernsey Power Station in Ohio.

