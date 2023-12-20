Talc lawyer rebuts J&J bid to disqualify him, denounces 'smear tactics'

By Brendan Pierson

Dec 20 (Reuters) - A top plaintiffs' lawyer and his firm have urged a federal judge to reject Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N bid to kick them off the mass tort litigation over the company's talc products, denying the company's claim that he formed an unethical alliance with a former J&J lawyer.

Andrew Birchfield and his firm, Beasley Allen, said in a brief filed in Trenton, New Jersey, federal court on Tuesday that J&J blamed them for defeating its two attempts at resolving the talc litigation in bankruptcy, which were dismissed by courts. Now, as the company has said it plans to pursue a third bankruptcy, it "seeks to have this court remove them as obstacles," the filing said.

"J&J lacks credibility in this challenge given the company's unhinged practice of bad faith bankruptcy filings, ad hominem attacks on opposing counsel, and unfounded efforts to disqualify any who oppose it," they wrote. "Practicing law is a profession, not a locker-room brawl."

J&J's worldwide vice president for litigation, Erik Haas said in a statement that the filing "does not dispute nor even attempt to proffer any purported justification for engaging in their illicit arrangement, because none exists."

"We look forward to a full examination and swift condemnation of their wrongful partnership," he said.

The company earlier this month asked U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp to either disqualify Birchfield and Beasley Allen or remove them from the plaintiffs' steering committee, where they play a major role in coordinating plaintiffs' attorneys' work and shaping strategy.

Shipp is overseeing a consolidated mass tort litigation encompassing more than 50,000 lawsuits alleging that asbestos in the company's now-discontinued talc products cause cancer, most by women with ovarian cancer. The company has said its talc products are safe and do not contain asbestos.

J&J said former Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath partner James Conlan, who worked on the talc litigation for J&J for nearly two years before leaving legal practice in 2022, had formed an "alliance" with Birchfield aimed at defeating J&J's bankruptcy strategy, relying on confidential information Conlan learned during his work for the company.

Conlan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After leaving Faegre Drinker, Conlan founded Legacy Liability Solutions, which markets itself as helping companies free themselves of their mass tort liabilities by acquiring them after they are split off into a new entity.

J&J said in its motion that Conlan earlier this year made an offer for Legacy to acquire J&J's talc liabilities and settle them for at least $19 billion — more than twice what the company had offered in a bankruptcy package rejected by a court in July. Conlan told J&J that Birchfield was on board with the deal, according to the motion.

Birchfield and Beasley Allen said in Tuesday's filing that Conlan "neither shared nor disseminated confidential or privileged attorney-client information" with them. They said the claim was "premised entirely on conjecture, speculation, and hypothesis."

The filing also said that Conlan and Legacy, which "offered to acquire J&J’s talc liability for all time providing J&J the finality it purportedly seeks," were not actually adverse to J&J meaning no conflict existed.

The talc litigation was on hold for about two years while J&J attempted to resolve it in bankruptcy. The company has recently settled some cases claiming that talc exposure caused a form of cancer called mesothelioma, which represent a minority of the claims.

The case is In re: Johnson & Johnson Talcum Powder Products Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, No. 3:16-md-02738.

For plaintiffs: Leigh O'Dell and Andy Birchfield of Beasley Allen; and Michelle Parfitt of Ashcraft & Gerel

For J&J: Steve Brody of O'Melveny & Myers; and Susan Sharko of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

