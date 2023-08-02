Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) Price Target Increased by 60.00% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) has been revised to 20.40 / share. This is an increase of 60.00% from the prior estimate of 12.75 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 591.53% from the latest reported closing price of 2.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talaris Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TALS is 0.13%, an increase of 59.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.80% to 28,883K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 8,089K shares representing 19.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,290K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Qiming U.S. Ventures Management holds 2,933K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 2,000K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,929K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALS by 74.41% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 1,561K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Talaris Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing an innovative method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases, and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, Mass., and its cell processing facility in Louisville, Ky.

