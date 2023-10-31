Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) Price Target Increased by 562.50% to 135.15

The average one-year price target for Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) has been revised to 135.15 / share. This is an increase of 562.50% from the prior estimate of 20.40 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4,868.75% from the latest reported closing price of 2.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talaris Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 13.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TALS is 0.16%, an increase of 18.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.65% to 26,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 8,089K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Qiming U.S. Ventures Management holds 2,933K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,333K shares.

BML Capital Management holds 2,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,450K shares.

Talaris Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing an innovative method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases, and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, Mass., and its cell processing facility in Louisville, Ky.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.