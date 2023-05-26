News & Insights

Talaris Therapeutics Names Mary Kay Fenton Interim CEO & President - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (TALS) announced the appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as interim Chief Executive Officer and President effective immediately. Fenton, who will continue as CFO, succeeds CEO Scott Requadt.

Talaris is currently conducting a review of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value, including possible business combinations and/or a divestiture of the cell therapy CMC capabilities.

Francois Nader, Chairman of the Talaris Therapeutics Board, said: "I welcome Mary Kay in her new role and look forward to working more closely with her to oversee the ongoing review of strategic alternatives for Talaris."

