Talanx To Acquire Liberty Seguros Personal And Small Commercial Business In Latin America

May 29, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Talanx Group said it signed a purchase agreement to acquire the Liberty Seguros personal and small commercial business in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador. The purchase price is expected to be about US$1.48 billion at the closing date of the transaction.

The transaction includes Liberty Specialty Markets direct insurance business in Brazil, Chile and Colombia. The transaction does not include Liberty Specialty Markets facultative reinsurance, Liberty Mutual Reinsurance treaty reinsurance and Liberty Mutual Surety businesses which will continue to operate in Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

The closing of the acquisition is expected in the first half of 2024.

