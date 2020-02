(RTTNews) - Tomorrow Advancing Life (TAL) is surging at the opening on Monday. The shares that opened at $48.37 are trying to reach new highs.

The education and technology enterprise in China has been on a downtrend since mid January, after reaching a five-year peak of $55.67.

The shares closed on January 31 at $49.90, and currently trading up 8.16% at $53.94.

