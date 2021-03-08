TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of TAL Education Group (Symbol: TAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.89, changing hands as low as $71.52 per share. TAL Education Group shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAL's low point in its 52 week range is $45.15 per share, with $90.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.