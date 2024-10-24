TAL Education Group Sees Robust Revenue Growth

TAL Education Group (TAL) has released an update.

TAL Education Group reported a significant 50.4% increase in net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, reaching $619.4 million. This growth was driven by their expanding AI learning device business as well as prudent management of their learning center network. The company’s net income also rose to $57.4 million, highlighting its strong financial performance.

