TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 7.1% this week, taking three-year losses to 85%

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) share price up 23% in a single quarter. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 85% in the last three years. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

After losing 7.1% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Given that TAL Education Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, TAL Education Group grew revenue at 16% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it seems unlikely the 23% share price drop (each year) is entirely about the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. This is exactly why investors need to diversify - even when a loss making company grows revenue, it can fail to deliver for shareholders.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:TAL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 2nd 2022

TAL Education Group is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling TAL Education Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, TAL Education Group shareholders did even worse, losing 21%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 13% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TAL Education Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for TAL Education Group you should be aware of.

